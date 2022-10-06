 Skip to main content
Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization

President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug.

Biden on Thursday pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior administration officials said would affect thousands of Americans charged with that crime.

CNN's Isaac Dovere contributed to this report.

