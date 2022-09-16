 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden officials meeting to coordinate administration's response to GOP governors sending migrants north

  • 0
Biden officials meeting to coordinate administration's response to GOP governors sending migrants north

Biden administration officials are set to meet on September 16 to discuss a multitude of critical immigration issues. Immigrants are pictured here gathering with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, September 14, on Martha's Vineyard.

 Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette/AP

Biden administration officials are set to meet Friday to discuss a multitude of critical immigration issues as the administration responds to Republican governors sending migrants north in protest of President Joe Biden's border policies.

A White House official said the meeting had been planned prior to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending two busloads of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington on Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also sent two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred