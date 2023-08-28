Biden marks 60th anniversary of March on Washington in wake of Jacksonville shooting: ‘We’re not going to remain silent’

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lower humidity
could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday. It is
important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
President Joe Biden speaks as he and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with organizers of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 28.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington while issuing a stark warning about the rise of extremism in the United States in the wake of the racist shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, this weekend.
“A lot’s happening around things you wouldn’t think would be happening today on the anniversary of the 60 years of the March,” Biden said while meeting with civil rights leaders at the White House, referencing the shooting in Jacksonville that left three Black people dead when a White gunman opened fire at a Dollar General store. The gunman left racist writings and used racial slurs before launching the attack.
Biden added, “I’ve said to the country we can’t let hate prevail, and it’s on the rise. It’s not diminishing. Silence is, I believe – and I’ve said many times – silence is complicity. We’re not going to remain silent.”
Later Monday, the president, during remarks to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said that law enforcement had opened a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting “to treat this terror as a possible hate crime, the act of domestic violent extremism it clearly is.”
In his remarks Monday night, Biden also noted what he called “the relentless exploitation of the internet to recruit and mobilize violent extremists,” while acknowledging the challenge between balancing the First Amendment right to free speech with the threat of online radicalization.
During his earlier meeting with the group of civil rights leaders, including family members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the president cautioned against the growing trend in red states across the nation – including Florida – of restricting the teaching of Black history in an ongoing battle against what Republicans have called “woke” ideology in schools.
“We have to speak out, there’s a whole group of extreme people trying to erase history, trying to walk away from it,” Biden said. “I mean, the idea that we’re sitting here – I never thought I’d be president, let alone be president and having a discussion about why books are being banned in schools.”
In March, the American Library Association released data documenting 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022, marking the highest number of attempted book bans since the association began compiling the data more than 20 years ago.
And an April report from free speech organization PEN America found book bans rose during the first half of the 2022-23 school year. Almost a third of the bans were the result of newly enacted state laws, according to the report, which found bans were most prevalent in five states: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.
Biden told CNN’s Jeremy Diamond Monday that he has yet to speak to the families of the three victims in the Jacksonville shooting, but that he remained in contact with authorities on the ground.
“And right now, I asked whether or not it was appropriate … to contact the families,” Biden said. “Two of them are prepared to be contacted, one does not want to be contacted. I’m letting this just – let things settle, because everyone deals with profound loss in a different way, and I know from experience, it’s important to do it in a way that’s most helpful and eases the anxiety most, so I haven’t spoken to them yet.”
“The vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us, yet there are those who are intentionally trying to divide us as a nation, and I believe each of us has a duty, a duty to not allow factions to sever our unity,” Harris said Monday.
Speaking with reporters following Monday’s meeting, Sharpton told reporters he called on the president to hold a follow up to 2022’s White House-hosted summit on countering hate-fueled violence – this time, in Jacksonville.
“It was an open and very candid meeting, but we leave here determined to continue to stand together across racial lines and generations and try and make this country move forward as they stood out on the Mall 60 years ago today and stood for a dream,” Sharpton said.
And Marc Morial, who chairs the National Urban League, told reporters Biden “was introspective and prospective in his comments today,” adding he believes the president “clearly understands the issues that face this country.”
“So, we’re united with this president and with this administration, not simply in a fight for public policy, but a fight for the future of America,” he said.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.