...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine for first time since full-scale war began

President Joe Biden slipped into Kyiv on Monday for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago, demonstrating in dramatic personal fashion his commitment to the country and its struggle as the war enters an uncertain new phase.

The highly secretive visit -- which took place as air raid sirens could be heard ringing out around Kyiv while Biden walked alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky around the gold-domed St. Michael's Cathedral -- comes at a critical moment in the 12-month conflict, with Russia preparing for an expected spring offensive and Ukraine hoping to soon retake territory.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.

