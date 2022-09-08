 Skip to main content
Biden joins world leaders in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Biden joins world leaders in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II

US President Joe Biden (right) and first lady Jill Biden (left) on September 8 mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II who "defined an era." The Bidens and Queen Elizabeth II (center) are seen here in Windsor, England, in June of 2021.

 Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and leaders around the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II, following her death earlier Thursday at the age of 96.

The President and first lady Jill Biden expressed their condolences at the British Embassy in Washington, where they made an impromptu stop to sign a condolence book.

CNN's Dan Merica, Sam Fossum, Kevin Liptak, Jeff Zeleny, Nicola Ruotolo, Niamh Kennedy, Xiaofei Xu, Angus Watson, Uliana Pavlova and Philip Wang contributed to this report.

