Biden honors January 6 democracy defenders: 'History will remember your names'

President Joe Biden will commemorate the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, as he seeks to elevate the law enforcement and election officials that held firm against the effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in US history.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol -- a day he's called "one of the darkest periods of our nation's history" -- seeking to elevate the law enforcement and election officials who held firm against the most serious effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power in American history.

In a week defined by dramatic contrasts between a White House at work and a House Republican majority in chaos, Friday's event at the White House served as an almost visceral coda. It gave Biden the opportunity to highlight the extremist risk to the nation and its politics that he sees as still very real -- even as signs that the fever driven by his predecessor has started to break in concrete ways. That risk, in the view of some White House officials, will serve as a literal, if unintentional, split screen to Biden's remarks.

CNN's Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

An error occurred