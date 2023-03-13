 Skip to main content
Biden emphasizes US banking system is safe after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Monday underscored that the American banking system remains safe, laying out how his administration is taking action to contain Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

"Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room. "Let me also assure you we will not stop at this. We will do whatever is needed on top of all this."

CNN's Matt Egan, Sam Fossum, Ramishah Maruf, Alayna Treene, Phil Mattingly, Ted Barrett and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

