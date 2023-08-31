 Skip to main content
Biden declares a major disaster in Florida following Hurricane Idalia

Biden declares a major disaster in Florida following Hurricane Idalia

A view of debris littered in a canal after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia in Horseshoe Beach, Florida on August 30. President Joe Biden has formally declared a major disaster in Florida in response to Hurricane Idalia, the White House announced on August 31.

 Cheney Orr/Reuters

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has formally declared a major disaster in Florida in response to Hurricane Idalia, the White House announced Thursday.

“The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, and Taylor,” the White House said in a statement.

