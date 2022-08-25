 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden criticizes 'semi-fascism' underpinning the 'extreme MAGA philosophy'

  • 0
Biden criticizes 'semi-fascism' underpinning the 'extreme MAGA philosophy'

President Joe Biden on August 25 is expected to use the presidential bully pulpit to call out GOP efforts to curtail women's reproductive rights, as well as draw contrasts on other key issues, as he makes a wide-ranging midterm elections argument for Democrats.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden offered one of his sharpest rebukes Thursday of Republicans who adhere to his predecessor's political credo, labeling it "semi-fascism" and predicting it has gone too far for most of the country.

It was a forceful kickoff to midterm politicking for the President, who later spoke to a capacity crowd of supporters in a Maryland high school gymnasium to test-run the message he is expected to tout aggressively for Democrats this fall.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK