Biden convenes top donors as 2024 fundraising 'marathon' starts

Biden convenes top donors as 2024 fundraising 'marathon' starts

President Joe Biden arrives for an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 21, 2023 in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

President Joe Biden will convene more than 150 of his biggest donors at a lux Washington, DC, hotel over the next two days, a sign, even in the campaign's earliest stages, of the importance he will place on raising a war chest to take on Republicans in his reelection fight.

Biden's team hopes dampened enthusiasm among Democrats for his reelection bid won't translate to struggles raising campaign cash with high-dollar and grassroots supporters. In the campaign's opening days, top Biden donors told CNN they'd received a positive response to his announcement and predicted little trouble raising money from top contributors.

CNN's Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

