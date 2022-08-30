 Skip to main content
Biden condemns 'sickening' attacks on FBI following Mar-a-Lago search and slams GOP over January 6

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Pennsylvania on August 30 to speak about his plan to bolster police forces across the nation and reduce gun crime, which includes hiring and training 100,000 police officers over the next five years.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered a forceful speech in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania that demonstrated his escalated rhetoric against "MAGA Republicans" in Congress months before the midterm elections.

During another amped up speech, Biden delivered a strong defense of the FBI amid increased threats following the agency's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

