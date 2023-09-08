 Skip to main content
Biden arrives in India for meeting with Modi ahead of G-20

President Joe Biden arrives in India on September 8 for a two-day summit at a moment of division among the world’s leading economies.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

New Delhi (CNN) — President Joe Biden arrived in India on Friday for a two-day summit at a moment of division among the world’s leading economies.

Biden isn’t aiming to paper over the fractures during his time in New Delhi. But with an eye toward countering China, he does hope to convince a splintered world the United States remains a committed and valuable partner.

