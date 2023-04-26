 Skip to main content
Biden and South Korea's Yoon announce agreement to deter North Korea, including deploying nuclear-armed submarine

President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced a key new agreement at the White House on Wednesday that aims to deter North Korean aggression, including a new US commitment to deploy a nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea for the first time since the early 1980s.

In a joint news conference at the White House Biden hailed what he called the "ironclad" alliance between the two countries.

