Biden administration threatens veto on House GOP-led energy bill

The Biden administration issued its latest veto threat Monday, this one targeting a GOP-led bill aimed at energy costs that the House is expected to take up this week.

The bill, dubbed "The Lower Energy Costs Act," includes changes to the energy permitting process and boosts domestic energy production, according to the GOP-led House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. But the White House argues it will "raise costs" for consumers and that the bill "would take us backward."

