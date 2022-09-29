 Skip to main content
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue

Six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden on September 29 in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect.

Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private lenders will now be excluded from receiving debt relief. Around 770,000 people will be affected by the change, according to an administration official.

CNN's MJ Lee contributed reporting.

