Biden administration previews student loan forgiveness application website

  0
The Biden administration on Tuesday offered a preview of the student loan forgiveness website. Activists here rally in support of cancelling student debt, in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25.

 Stefani Reynolds/ Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday offered a preview of the student loan forgiveness application website, which it described as "short and simple" ahead of its launch expected later this month.

In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.

