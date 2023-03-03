 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Biden administration officially opens pardon request application for federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

Individuals eligible for President Joe Biden's pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession can now begin applying for a "certificate of proof" showing that they have been officially forgiven for their crime, the Justice Department announced on March 3.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Individuals eligible for President Joe Biden's pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession can now begin applying for a "certificate of proof" showing that they have been officially forgiven for their crime, the Justice Department announced Friday.

The online application, which is run through the Office of the Pardon Attorney's website, "allows eligible persons to submit documentation to the Office of the Pardon Attorney and receive a certificate indicating the person was pardoned on Oct. 6, 2022, for simple possession of marijuana."

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

