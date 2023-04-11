 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts seas 6 to 11
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Biden administration declares fentanyl laced with xylazine 'an emerging threat' in the US

  • Updated
  • 0
Fentanyl

The White House has declared that the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl combined with xylazine -- an animal tranquilizer that's increasingly being used in illicit drugs -- is an "emerging threat" facing the United States due to its role in the ongoing opioid crisis.

Administration officials call the threat FAAX, for fentanyl-adulterated or -associated xylazine.

CNN's Janelle Chavez and Nadia Kounang contributed to this report.

