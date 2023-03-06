 Skip to main content
Biden administration considering reviving detention of migrant families who cross border illegally

Biden

President Joe Biden, here in Washington, DC, on February 10, will undergo a routine physical on Thursday.

The Biden administration is considering reinstating the policy of detaining migrant families who cross the border illegally, a practice President Joe Biden had ended when he came into office, two administration officials said.

It is one of several options administration officials are mulling as they prepare for the end of Title 42, the public health order that allows border agents to immediately turn away certain migrants who crossed the southern border illegally.

