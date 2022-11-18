 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to let student debt relief program go forward

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to let student debt relief program go forward

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court on Friday to let the student debt relief program go forward.

 Al Drago/Getty Images

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow its controversial student loan debt relief program to go into effect while legal challenges play out across the country.

The program promises to deliver up to $20,000 of debt relief for millions of borrowers, but has been on hold after lower courts blocked it nationwide.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred