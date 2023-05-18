 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Biden administration announces new program aimed at reducing homelessness

  • 0
Biden administration announces new program aimed at reducing homelessness

The Biden administration Thursday announced new steps to help reduce homelessness. Pictured is an encampment for the homeless in 2022 in Los Angeles.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — The Biden administration announced new steps Thursday to assist the nations unsheltered population, launching a new initiative accelerating local efforts in six of the nation’s most populous cities as part of a larger goal to reduce the country’s homelessness by 25% by 2025.

The initiative – called “ALL INside” – will see the US Interagency Council on Homelessness and its 19 federal member agencies partner with state and municipal governments in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, the Phoenix, Arizona, metro area, Seattle and the state of California to fast-track efforts toward housing unsheltered people.

CNN’s Katie Lobosco, Nicky Robertson and Haley Talbot contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred