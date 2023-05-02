 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden admin to send 1,500 troops to southern border for support roles ahead of expected migrant surge

  • 0
Biden admin to send 1,500 troops to southern border for support roles ahead of expected migrant surge

The Biden administration plans to send an additional 1,500 active-duty troops to the US-Mexico ahead of an expected migrant surge.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration is making plans to send an additional 1,500 active-duty troops to the US-Mexico border in anticipation of an influx of migrants when the Title 42 public health authority expires next week, sources familiar with the planning told CNN.

The US military has long provided support to the Department of Homeland Security on the border and a surge of personnel to the area is not unprecedented. Currently there are approximately 2,500 National Guard troops on the border.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred