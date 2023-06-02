 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden addresses nation after avoiding catastrophic default: ‘The stakes could not have been higher’

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden addresses nation after avoiding catastrophic default: ‘The stakes could not have been higher’

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on June 2– his first time speaking to the country directly from that setting – following congressional passage of a compromise measure that raises the federal borrowing limit and avoids a catastrophic default.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Friday evening – his first time speaking to the country directly from that setting – to take credit for securing a compromise measure that raises the federal borrowing limit and avoids a catastrophic default.

In his remarks, Biden said the agreement amounted to proof that the type of bipartisanship he promised as a candidate to seek was not only still possible but essential to avoiding disaster.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred