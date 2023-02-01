Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 1, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Superstar singer, Beyonce Knowles pictured in April 14, 2018 in California has announced her eagerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour." Larry Busacca/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour.On Wednesday superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited "Renaissance World Tour" is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account.According to her official site, the tour will kick off in May at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden and wind through Europe before hitting Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in July.The dates currently isted have the tour wrapping up in September at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans."Renaissance," the Grammy winner's seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.Her last worldwide tour was "On the Run II" in 2018, which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.Speculation that a new tour announcement was coming reached a fevered pitch after Beyoncé recently performed an private concert at the Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai.Her "Renaissance" album is up for several Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday in Los Angeles.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local US to impose sanctions on Putin following Ukraine invasion Updated Feb 25, 2022 National A 14-year-old fell to his death from the new drop tower ride at amusement park, authorities say Updated Mar 25, 2022 National What's happening -- and what's next -- in the Mar-a-Lago probe Sep 7, 2022 Local Amazon stock plunges as company reports nearly $4 billion loss Apr 28, 2022 National Restaurant offers free food in exchange for a bottle of Sriracha Updated Jul 1, 2022 COVID-19 With a sniff or a swallow, new vaccines aim to put the brakes on Covid-19 spread Updated Jul 18, 2022 Recommended for you