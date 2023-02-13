 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Barney the purple dinosaur is back and he has a new look

Barney is back, and while Mattel has not yet officially confirmed it, we're guessing he still loves you.

Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly (and, let's be honest, cringe-worthy to a large group of Millennials who watched him as pre-schoolers, and to their parents) purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year. Thanks to the switch from live-action to animation, he's now also got great big eyes.

