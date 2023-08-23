 Skip to main content
‘Barbie’ is about to become America’s highest-grossing movie of 2023

‘Barbie’ is about to become America’s highest-grossing movie of 2023

"Barbie" is about to become the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office this year, taking the crown away from "Super Mario Bros."

New York (CNN) — “Barbie” is now within striking distance of becoming the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office this year, taking the crown away from “Super Mario Bros.”

According to studio estimates, “Barbie” has made $569.3 million at the American box office as of Tuesday, edging closer the Mario’s domestic haul of $574.2 million.

