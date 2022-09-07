 Skip to main content
Barack and Michelle Obama make first joint return to the White House for unveiling of official portraits

  • Updated
  • 0

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's official White House portraits were unveiled during an emotional ceremony at the White House on Wednesday -- marking their first joint visit to the building since they left in 2017 and the return of a Washington tradition last celebrated 10 years ago.

The history-making portraits of the Obamas stand in contrast to those of other US presidents and their spouses hung on the White House walls, depicting the first Black President and first lady through the perspectives of contemporary artists working outside many of the conventions of traditional political portraiture.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kate Bennett, Fredreka Schouten, Gabby Orr, Betsy Klein and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

