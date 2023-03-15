 Skip to main content
Bali plans to ban tourists from renting motorbikes

Bali governor Wayan Koster said in a March 12 press briefing that his government plans to crack down on foreign tourists who work illegally on the island. In addition, Koster said tourists will no longer be allowed to rent motorbikes.

 Agung Parameswara/Getty Images/FILE

Indonesia's "island of the gods" plans to enact some rules that may make it feel a bit less heavenly for foreign travelers.

Bali governor Wayan Koster said in a March 12 press briefing that his government plans to crack down on foreign tourists who work illegally on the island -- which could potentially include "digital nomads."

CNN's Heather Chen and Masrur Jamaluddin contributed reporting.

