 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bad habits of night owls may lead to type 2 diabetes, study says

  • 0
Bad habits of night owls may lead to type 2 diabetes, study says

Being a night owl can contribute to poor sleeping habits as well as other unhealthy habits, experts say.

 teksomolika/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — If you’re groggy in the morning but perky in the evening, you may be a night owl — a sleep pattern or chronotype that makes you more inclined to want to stay up late and sleep in.

If so, you could be at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes as well as a number of unhealthy lifestyle habits, a new study found.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred