Authorities tracked the Idaho student killings suspect as he drove cross-country to Pennsylvania, sources say

After weeks since the murders, police have finally made an arrest in the stabbing of 4 Idaho college students.

Authorities carefully tracked the man charged in the killings of four Idaho college students as he drove across the country around Christmas and continued surveilling him for several days before finally arresting him Friday, sources tell CNN.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder in the first degree, as well as felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November, according to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

CNN's John Miller, Pamela Brown, Jean Casarez, Lauren del Valle, Mark Morales, Josh Campbell, Jim Sciutto, Elizabeth Joseph, Stephanie Becker, Veronica Miracle and Paul Murphy contributed to this report.

