Authorities search BTK serial killer’s former property in connection with 1976 missing person case and other unsolved cases

Convicted serial killer Dennis Rader walks into the El Dorado Correctional Facilityon August 19, 2005, in El Dorado, Kansas.

 Jeff Tuttle/The Eagle/AP/File

(CNN) — Investigators searched a former residential property of Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, in Kansas this week primarily in connection with a probe into the 1976 disappearance of an Oklahoma teenager, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities also are checking whether Rader, who pleaded guilty in 2005 to murdering 10 people from the 1970s to the 1990s, is connected to “other missing persons cases and unsolved murders in the Kansas and Missouri areas,” the Osage County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma said in a news release.

