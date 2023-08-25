 Skip to main content
Australian council votes to take down statue of premier who decapitated Aboriginal man’s body

(CNN) — A city council in Australia has voted to remove a statue of William Crowther, a former premier of the state of Tasmania, who decapitated the body of an Aboriginal man.

The statue’s removal would be the first of its kind in Australia, and would advance Hobart’s “standing as a welcoming and inclusive city,” the council said in a statement.

