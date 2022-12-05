 Skip to main content
Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets

Duke Energy personnel work to restore power at a crippled electrical substation that was attacked over the weekend in North Carolina. US officials have been concerned about such attacks by domestic extremists for years.

 Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Attacks on the United States' power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels.

A Department of Homeland Security bulletin reported by CNN just days before a weekend attack on a North Carolina substation indicated there was a heightened threat posed by domestic violent extremists in the US against targets including critical infrastructure.

CNN's Geneva Sands, Whitney Wild and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

