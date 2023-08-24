 Skip to main content
At least five killed in severe storms in Michigan

At least five killed in severe storms in Michigan

Homes and businesses are without power in parts of Michigan and Ohio after a round of severe thunderstorms.

(CNN) — At least five people have died in Michigan during severe storms that struck late Thursday into the overnight hours, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and at least one confirmed tornado to the region.

Just under 660,000 homes and businesses are also without power in parts of Michigan and Ohio early Friday.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe, Andy Rose, Paradise Afshar and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

