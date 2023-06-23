 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.A long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today, peak
tonight and hold into tomorrow that will elevate surf along south
facing shores. A second pulse arriving Monday could keep surf
elevated through early next week.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf building to 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

At least 8 people are injured after tornado strikes Wyoming coal mine

A tornado touched down in northeast Wyoming on June 23 and tore through the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County, officials said.

 Courtesy Ashley Bonine

(CNN) — A tornado struck the largest coal mine in the US while workers were in the midst of a shift change Friday in northeast Wyoming, injuring at least 8 people, officials said.

The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County at around 6:20 p.m. MT Friday, according to county government spokesperson Leslie Perkins.

