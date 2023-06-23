At least 8 people are injured after tornado strikes Wyoming coal mine

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today, peak
tonight and hold into tomorrow that will elevate surf along south
facing shores. A second pulse arriving Monday could keep surf
elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A tornado touched down in northeast Wyoming on June 23 and tore through the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County, officials said.
(CNN) — A tornado struck the largest coal mine in the US while workers were in the midst of a shift change Friday in northeast Wyoming, injuring at least 8 people, officials said.
The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County at around 6:20 p.m. MT Friday, according to county government spokesperson Leslie Perkins.
“It has been confirmed that the event happened during shift change,” Perkins said.
Six people remain hospitalized at Campbell County Health and all are in stable condition, according to a hospital statement Friday night, and “anticipates treating and releasing all six patients.”
One individual was transported for further care to the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas and another refused medical treatment, according to a Campbell County statement Friday night.
Mine operator Peabody Energy Corporation confirmed the facility sustained damage and its employees have been accounted for, their statement said.
“Operations have been suspended until we can fully assess facility damages and begin the process of restarting safe operations,” the statement said. Power and gas has been shut off to the mine, county emergency officials said.
The North Antelope Rochelle Mine is the largest coal mine in the US by production, according to the US Energy Information Administration.