At least 8 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

At least 8 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

Heavy rainfall inundated eastern Kentucky overnight, prompting a flash flood emergency and making local roads impassable.

At least eight people have died in widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky following heavy overnight rains, the governor said Thursday -- an inundation he says will be "one of the most significant, deadly floods" in the commonwealth's history.

"We're gonna end up with double-digit deaths. Right now, I believe we can confirm at least eight," Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN affiliate WLEX.

