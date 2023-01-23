 Skip to main content
At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, official says

At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, official says

On January 23, authorities responded to a shooting with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California.

At least seven people were killed and one person critically injured Monday in shootings at two separate locations in a small coastal community in central California, becoming the state's second mass shooting in three days, officials said.

The suspect, identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody more than two hours after the shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.

CNN's Jamiel Lynch, Sara Smart and Chimaine Pouteau contributed to this report.

