 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst airplane crash in 30 years

  • Updated
  • 0

At least 68 people were killed Sunday when an aircraft went down near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a government official said, the country's deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years.

Seventy-two people -- four crew members and 68 passengers -- were on board the ATR 72 plane operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines when it crashed, Yeti Airlines spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula said. Thirty-seven were men, 25 were women, three were children and three were infants, Nepal's civil aviation authority reported.

Asha Thapa reported from Kathmandu, Sugam Pokharel and Katharina Krebs reported from London and Kathleen Magramo wrote in Hong Kong. CNN's Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report from Paris. Jonny Hallam reported from Atlanta.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred