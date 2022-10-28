 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say

On October 28, multiple shots were fired in Pittsburgh and there is an unknown number of victims at this time, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.

 KDKA

At least six people were injured after a shooting erupted Friday outside a church in Pittsburgh where a funeral was taking place, police said.

One victim originally reported in critical condition is now in stable condition, among five other people also being treated for injuries, Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

CNN's Travis Nichols, Andy Rose and Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred