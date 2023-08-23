 Skip to main content
At least 3 people killed and 2 in critical condition after a mass shooting by a former police officer at Southern California biker bar, authorities say

Police respond Wednesday to the shooting at a bar in Trabuco Canyon, California.

 KCBS/KCAL

(CNN) — At least three people have been fatally shot and six others injured at a beloved Southern California biker bar, authorities said, in the latest of more than 460 mass shootings this year in the United States.

The gunman was killed in a shootout with deputies at the scene after gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook’s Corner, authorities said. He has been identified as 59-year-old John Snowling, a former officer with the Ventura Police Department, a spokesperson for the county district attorney’s office told CNN.

