Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

At least 3 dead in Texas after severe storms bring tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail to western and central US

  Updated
Texas storms
KFDA

(CNN) — At least three people are dead in a northwestern Texas town after a tornado struck it Wednesday, an official said, part of storms that pummeled parts of the western and central US and drew at least 11 tornado reports across four states.

A tornado struck Matador, a town of a few hundred people roughly a 280-mile drive northwest of Dallas, Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Lubbock said.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

