 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

  • Updated
  • 0

At least three people have died and more than a dozen were left injured across Louisiana over the past 24 hours as severe weather moves across the South carving a path of destruction.

A tornado touched down in New Orleans around 4 p.m. CT Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed. A tornado debris signature was evident on radar and numerous power flashes were seen on tower cameras as the storm moved through the eastern portion of the city. Damage has been reported, but the extent is unclear at this time.

CNN's Steve Almasy Derek Van Dam, Kevin Conlon, Rob Shackelford, Nouran Salahieh, Michelle Watson, Amanda Jackson, Paradise Afshar, Matt Phillips, Jeremy Grisham and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred