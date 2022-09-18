 Skip to main content
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona

At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.

A 58-year-old man died after being swept away by La Plata River behind his home in Comerío, and a man in his 30s died after attempting to fill his generator with gasoline while it was on, setting it on fire, according to Press Secretary Sheila Angleró-Mojica.

CNN's Leyla Santiago in San Juan, Puerto Rico; CNN meteorologists Brandon Miller and Haley Brink; and CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Jamiel Lynch, Alfonso Serrano, Caitlin Kaiser, Allie Malloy, Dakin Andone and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

An error occurred