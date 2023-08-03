At least 14 wounded in stabbing rampage and car ramming near Seoul

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Policemen examine a scene where at least 14 people were injured in Seongnam, South Korea, on August 3.
(CNN) — At least 14 people were injured on Thursday after a man drove his car into pedestrians then went on a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam city, just south of Seoul.
Nine people were stabbed at the site, while five others were injured after the suspect drove a car into the pedestrian walkway before the knife attack, Gyeonggi Province government member Lee Ki-in said in a Facebook statement.
Of the 14 injured, 12 are seriously injured and two people suffered minor injuries, according to Gyeonggi-do Fire Services.
The police arrested the suspect 10 minutes after reports were filed on this incident, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.
Just days ago one person was killed and others injured in another stabbing attack in Seoul. Such incidents are rare in South Korea however, where violent crime is low.