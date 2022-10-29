 Skip to main content
At least 120 killed during incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 120 people are now reported to have been killed during an incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood Saturday night, according to Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yonsan-gu Fire Department.

At least 100 others were also injured, the chief added.

CNN's Chandler Thorton contributed to this report.

