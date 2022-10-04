 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami

  • 0

When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research.

The asteroid, about 8.7 miles (14 kilometers) wide, left an impact crater about 62 miles (100 kilometers) across near Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. In addition to ending the reign of the dinosaurs, the direct hit triggered a mass extinction of 75% of animal and plant life on the planet.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred