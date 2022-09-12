 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Artemis I lunar mission has new date for next launch attempt

  • 0
Artemis I lunar mission has new date for next launch attempt

NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center on September 3 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Officials at NASA are pushing back the next launch attempt for its Artemis I mega moon rocket by four days to September 27, the space agency announced September 12.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Officials at NASA are pushing back the next launch attempt for its Artemis I mega moon rocket by four days to September 27, the space agency announced Monday.

The Artemis mission team previously had been targeting September 23. October 2 is a potential backup date that is "under review," according to NASA.

CNN's Jackie Wattles contributed this story.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred