 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Artemis I launch for a journey around the moon rescheduled for Saturday

  • 0
Artemis I launch for a journey around the moon rescheduled for Saturday

NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on August 30 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The uncrewed Artemis I mission will get another attempt at launching on a journey around the moon on Saturday.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The uncrewed Artemis I mission will get another attempt at launching on a journey around the moon on Saturday.

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. ET on September 3.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK