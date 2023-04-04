 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

April's full pink moon will rise this week

April's full pink moon will rise this week

April's full moon, known as the pink moon, is named after the bright pink wildflower Phlox subulata that blooms in the spring.

 Batard Patrick/ABACA/Shutterstock

April's full moon will not shine pink tonight, despite its name, but the bright golden orb could still offer a sight to behold.

Moon observers can begin to see the lunar event starting Wednesday night, and it will peak early Thursday morning at 12:34 a.m. ET.

