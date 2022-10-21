 Skip to main content
Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case

Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case

A federal appeals court put a temporary, administrative hold on President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. Biden is seen here on October 21 in Dover.

 Evan Vucci/AP

A federal appeals court put a temporary, administrative hold on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, barring the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy, while the court considers a challenge to the policy.

The order came from the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in a case brought by six Republican-led states. A district court dismissed the case earlier this week and the states are now asking the appeals court for a preliminary injunction halting the policy.

